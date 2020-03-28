John Kerry says Massie 'tested positive for being an a**hole'

Thomas Massie "has tested positive for being an a**hole," after attempting to derail the $2.2 trillion United States coronavirus stimulus bill - adding that he "must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity." Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He's given new meaning to the term #Masshole . (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!) https://t.co/N1CNLPsZjc March 27, 2020

Massie attempted to coerce members of the House of Representatives to take a recorded vote as opposed to a voice vote, which would have forced those not in attendance to book it back to Washington, DC in order to vote him down and move forward with the proceedings.

Massie wrote on Twitter that he thought the bill contained too much extraneous spending and gave too much power to the Federal Reserve. Both parties laid in on the representative, after dozens of representatives were called back to DC in the process -

"Heading to Washington to vote on pandemic legislation. Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House," New York representative Peter King tweeted Friday morning. "Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible." United States President Donald Trump also spoke out in contempt of the Kentucky house representative, and it's safe to say he is the least popular person on Capitol Hill at the moment.

"Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is 'HELL' dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the 'big picture' done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!"



Democratic and Republican leaders had asked members to return to Washington to ensure there would be enough present to head off Massie's gambit. The session was held under special rules to limit the spread of the disease among members.

At least five members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than two dozen have self-quarantined to limit its spread.

The Senate, which approved the bill in a unanimous vote late on Wednesday, has adjourned and is not scheduled to return to Washington until April 20.

Democratic and Republican House leaders appeared together at a news conference at the Capitol to celebrate the bill's passage - an unusual event for a chamber that is normally sharply divided along partisan lines.

"The virus is here. We did not ask for it, we did not invite it. We did not choose it. But with the passing of the bill you will see that we will fight it together, and we will win together," McCarthy said.

He did not say whether Massie would face any disciplinary measures from the party.

The rescue package is the largest fiscal relief measure ever passed by Congress.

The $2.2 trillion measure includes $500 billion to help hard-hit industries and $290 billion for payments of up to $3,000 to millions of families.

It will also provide $350 billion for small-business loans, $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and at least $100 billion for hospitals and related health systems.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded 100,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, the most of any country.

Adding to the misery, the Labor Department reported the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to 3.28 million, the highest level ever.

Former secretary of state John Kerry said that congressman "Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can't stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous and costly," Trump tweeted.