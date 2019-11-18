Johnson appeals to British expats, including in Israel, to vote on Dec. 12

With British Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing off against Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn in a national election in just over three weeks, Britain’s Conservatives Abroad organization is waging a campaign to get British expats – including an estimated 50,000 in Israel – to register and vote.Given the heavy cloud of antisemitism hanging over Corbyn and the Labour Party – the Jewish Chronicle recently cited a poll saying that 87% of British Jewry consider him an antisemite, and 47% said they would emigrate were he elected – there is an expectation that there may be more of an interest among British expats living in Israel to vote in this election than in previous ones.Johnson penned a letter last week posted by the Conservatives Abroad organization in which he addresses British expats, writing that “one of Britain’s greatest exports is people. We export Jason Donovan CDs to North Korea and catamarans to Mexico – but in between we export actors, engineers, authors and teachers across the world.”Johnson wrote that "there is a tie that binds us, no matter where you travel, like a kind of umbilical cord that stretches across oceans.Johnson continued, “...the only kind of travelers we can’t abide are the fellow travelers of Jeremy Corbyn and his band of tyrant-backing, NATO-bashing, unreconstructed Marxists.”Corbyn, Johnson wrote, “wants to raise taxes to a level we haven’t seen in peacetime. He wants to allow sympathy strikes with workers anywhere in the world. He wants to put politicians in charge of our water and energy. He wants to rack up our debts. And he wants the rest of us to pay for it.”The prime minister made no mention in his letter of antisemitism.The UK’s general election will be held on December 12, and any British citizen who has been abroad for less than 15 years is eligible to vote. Overseas registration must be renewed every 12 months, and the deadline for registration is midnight November 26. Voting is then possible either by proxy or mail.