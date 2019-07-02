Kindertransport survivors taken to retrace escape from Holocaust

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

It was a parent's worst nightmare - an unthinkable decision. Send your child away to keep them safe or risk the dangers of antisemitism in a bid to keep your family together.



Between 1938 and 1939, some 10,000 children were sent by their parents on Kindertransports to the United Kingdom, sparing them from the horrors of the Holocaust and World War II.

Most of the children were Jews from Central Europe including Austria, Germany, then-Czechoslovakia and Poland and were sent during the months leading up to World War II as Jew-hatred became rampant.Traveling by train through Europe, the children then sailed to England from Holland and Belgium. Many of the “Kinder"'s parents did not survive the war and they were usually taken into the care of pre-arranged sponsors, families who came forward, or Jewish and non-Jewish organizations .To mark the 80th anniversary of the Kindertransports, the Kindertransport Association has taken four of those saved, together with their children and spouses on a trip of a lifetime, loosely tracing the journey taken to freedom and survival.Kindertransport Association president Melissa Hacker said in a statement that “this trip, loosely tracing the path taken by the Kinder fleeing Nazi Germany on their way to freedom in England is the last opportunity for the Kindertransport Survivors to revisit sites of their lost childhoods, and memorials to their murdered parents.“We expect this trip to be incredibly meaningful for all who participate,” she said.The organization explained that the “kinder” now in the eighties and nineties, may be able to visit their old homes in Europe.The trip begins in Vienna, Austria, from where trains will then take the group to Berlin, Germany, then onto Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and a ferry will take them to Harwich, England. They will then board one more train to London, where they will be welcomed by local Kinder and descendants at the Kindertransport Memorial in Liverpool Street Station.“At the Wiener Library in London, Barbara Winton, daughter of Sir Nicholas Winton, who organized Kindertransports from Prague, will speak with us,” Hacker said. “In July, we will commemorate the lives and families the Kinder have created in the 80 years since they fled their childhood homes, and the families they were forced to leave behind.”Part of the journey will include a welcome and special reception at the Abgeordnetenhaus in Berlin; a boat tour of Berlin together with local child survivors and members of the second generation; a tour of the Kindertransport research and public engagement projects in Harwich; as well as private talks with scholars.Hacker highlighted that it is “the parents of the ‘Kinder’ who we will be thinking about during our two weeks of travel. They bravely and lovingly sent their children away, children as young as three and as old as 16, to safety, to freedom, to a new life."“No parent should be separated from their child. What they did changed the world. And we want to remember, so that we all may learn,” she concluded.

