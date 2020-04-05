The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Kobe Bryant elected into Basketball Hall of Fame alongside Garnett, Duncan

The 18-time NBA All Star, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, is part of a nine-member class that includes multiple All-Star selections Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 5, 2020 14:01
A man polishes the mural in memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted hours after they died in a helicopter crash, on the basketball court of a housing tenement in Taguig City, Metro Manila (photo credit: REUTERS)
A man polishes the mural in memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted hours after they died in a helicopter crash, on the basketball court of a housing tenement in Taguig City, Metro Manila
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The late Kobe Bryant was selected on Saturday as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
The 18-time NBA All Star, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, is part of a nine-member class that includes multiple All-Star selections Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
"Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career. Every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here," Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant told ESPN.
Four-time Olympic gold medallist Tamika Catchings, coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and longtime Swiss FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, who died in 2018, also were selected and will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Aug. 29.
"The Class of 2020 is undoubtedly one of the most historic of all time and the talent and social influence of these nine honourees is beyond measure," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Bryant was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and earned Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.
Duncan, a 15-time NBA All-Star, also was a five time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs where he played for 19 years.
Garnett, a 15-time All-Star, drew acclaim for his rebounding and defensive ability with the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Catchings was a 10-time WNBA All-Star during her 14-year career with the Indiana Fever.
Sutton was the first college coach to lead four different teams to the NCAA Tournament.
Tomjanovich spent 34 consecutive seasons with the Houston Rockets as a player, assistant coach and then as head coach from 1992-2003.
Mulkey led Baylor University to three women's collegiate titles and Stevens coached Bentley University to 22 25-win seasons and 10 trips to the Division II Fab Four, including a national championship in 2014.


Tags basketball nba Kobe Bryant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by