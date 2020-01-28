Kobe Bryant fans petition NBA to feature silhouette of Laker great as logo

More than 1.5 million people have signed a petition urging the National Basketball Association (NBA) to use a silhouette of Kobe Bryant as the official NBA logo in a tribute to the legendary future hall of famer.The current logo, designed by Alan Siegel, features a silhouette of the Los Angeles Lakers great and West Virginia native Jerry West. The NBA has been using the iconic three-color logo inspired by the MLB since 1971.Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers in Calabasas, California on Sunday. Bryant and his daughter were on their way to participate in a travel basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy – owned by the former basketball player and termed after the late-great's nickname, "The Black Mamba.""The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement."For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary... But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability."Bryant rose to stardom as an 18-year-old rookie, coming straight out of high school to immediately competing alongside and as one of the best of the best – transcending the sport as one of the great talents and minds of basketball, displaying on a regular basis the definition hard-work and what it means to be a truly determined human being, on and off the court. Love and love for basketball.He played the entirety of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers until his departure in 2016 – 18 as an all-star forward, winning five NBA championships, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and leaving the world as the NBA's all-time fourth-leading scorer.The cause of the crash was unknown, and an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board could take months."With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo," the petition's statement, created by Nick M, read."[I hope] our dream does come true, and we are able to see Kobe Bryant engraved into the NBA Logo."The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is bypassing the normal election process and making the late Kobe Bryant the first inductee of the 2020 class, The Athletic reported Monday."Expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett," Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo said, per the report. "Kobe will be honored the way he should be."Bryant was virtually assured of being elected on the first ballot in his first year of eligibility this year anyway.Reuters contributed to this report.