Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' cardigan sells for $334K

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain plays in the now famous olive-green sweater on MTV Unplugged in 1993. (photo credit: screenshot)

In 1993 Kurt Cobain's band Nirvana had arguably one of its most famous performances on "MTV Unplugged."



Cobain's famous olive-green cardigan from that show is now the most expensive sweater ever sold at auction, according to Julien's Auctions, which hosted its "Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" auction this past weekend.

While wearing the now legendary sweater, which hasn't been cleaned since he wore it, Cobain played such songs as 'Come as You Are', 'All Apologies', 'About a Girl' and even covered David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold the World.'The sweater wasn't the only item of Cobain's up for auction. Next to it was his custom-built left-handed Fender Mustang guitar from Nirvana's "In Utero" tour was on sale, which reportedly came with a handwritten note signed by Coutney Love Cobain , the late singer's wife, saying it was one of his favorites, according The Guardian.Along with Cobain's sweater there were more than 700 items up for auction that belonged to Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Queen, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, the auction company wrote on its website.

