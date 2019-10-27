Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' cardigan sells for $334K

While wearing the now legendary sweater, which hasn't been cleaned since he wore it, Cobain played such songs as 'Come as You Are', 'All Apologies' and 'About a Girl.'

By
October 27, 2019 22:30
Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' cardigan sells for $334K

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain plays in the now famous olive-green sweater on MTV Unplugged in 1993. (photo credit: screenshot)

In 1993 Kurt Cobain's band Nirvana had arguably one of its most famous performances on "MTV Unplugged."

Cobain's famous olive-green cardigan from that show is now the most expensive sweater ever sold at auction, according to Julien's Auctions, which hosted its "Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" auction this past weekend.

While wearing the now legendary sweater, which hasn't been cleaned since he wore it, Cobain played such songs as 'Come as You Are', 'All Apologies', 'About a Girl' and even covered David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold the World.'

The sweater wasn't the only item of Cobain's up for auction. Next to it was his custom-built left-handed Fender Mustang guitar from Nirvana's "In Utero" tour was on sale, which reportedly came with a handwritten note signed by Coutney Love Cobain, the late singer's wife, saying it was one of his favorites, according The Guardian.

Along with Cobain's sweater there were more than 700 items up for auction that belonged to Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Queen, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, the auction company wrote on its website.


Related Content

Muslim woman
October 27, 2019
HS student from Ohio disqualified from cross country run for wearing hijab

By ZACHARY KEYSER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings