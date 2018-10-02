October 02 2018
|
Tishrai, 23, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Lauder joins zero discrimination movement led by Panama’s First Lady

The Zero Discrimination movement seeks to raise awareness about the harmful effects of discrimination and promote the rights everyone has to a full, dignified and productive life.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 2, 2018 04:45
1 minute read.
Ronald Lauder surrounded by the First Couple of Panama - President Juan Carlos Varela Rodríguez.

Ronald Lauder surrounded by the First Couple of Panama - President Juan Carlos Varela Rodríguez and First Lady Lorena Castillo García de Varela. . (photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

World Jewish Congress President and Jerusalem Capital Studios (JCS) International owner Amb. Ronald S. Lauder has joined the Zero Discrimination movement led on a global level by First Lady of the Republic of Panama and UNAIDS Special Ambassador for Latin America, Lorena Castillo de Varela.

 

The Zero Discrimination movement seeks to raise awareness about the harmful effects of discrimination and promote the rights everyone has to a full, dignified and productive life.

 

“First Lady Valera is a powerful advocate for the rights of children and it’s a privilege to join her Zero Discrimination movement,” said Lauder. “I look forward to many years of collaboration, particularly on the JCS International Young Creatives Award, which I am proud to sponsor.”

 

Lauder has served as President of the World Jewish Congress for over a decade. He is also a UN Women for Peace Association “Ambassador of Peace”; First Lady Valera was honored at UNWFPA’s 2018 International Women’s Day luncheon with the group’s prestigious Leadership Award. Lauder joined the Zero Discrimination movement after learning about the First Lady’s global work to guarantee human rights.

 

The Zero Discrimination movement goes hand-in-hand with Panama’s historic calling to promote dialogue, consensus, peace and human rights.

 

During a private dinner in New York last week, Lauder learned about the efforts of the Laureados y Líderes Por Los Niños organization to fully protect children’s human rights. The event was also attended by the leadership of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, including Board Member and JCS International President Michal Grayevsky, who launched the JCS International Young Creatives Award with the International Academy. The award’s 2018 theme is “Stand Up for Peace.”

 

Lauder expressed interest in the statement delivered to United Nations General Secretary António Guterres, which called on the international community and the UN to double down on their efforts to preserve the rights of children—particularly those who are workers and children—and safeguard their access to education, nutrition, protection and physical and mental health.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

October 2, 2018
France seizes Iranian assets after foiled June terror plot

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut