Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

LeBron James: Rockets GM 'wasn't educated' when he sent Hong Kong tweet

The Lakers played two exhibition games in China against the Brooklyn Nets last week, but the NBA canceled media availability for the teams during the trip.

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 08:12
1 minute read.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. (photo credit: KELVIN KUO-USA TODAY SPORTS VIA REUTERS)

LeBron James weighed in on the controversy between China and the NBA on Monday, saying that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey "wasn't educated" when he sent a tweet in support of protesters in Hong Kong this month.

Morey's tweet of support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong on Oct. 4 set off a firestorm, prompting Chinese sponsors and partners to cut ties with the league and the NBA to answer difficult questions about free speech.

"We all talk about this freedom of speech. Yes, we all do have freedom of speech. But at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you're not thinking about others," James told reporters before the Lakers' preseason game against Golden State.



"I don't want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl," he added. "But I believe he wasn't educated on the situation at hand and he spoke."



Not long after the media session, James took to Twitter to clarify his statements.



"Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet," James tweeted. "I'm not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that."



The Lakers played two exhibition games in China against the Brooklyn Nets last week, but the NBA canceled media availability for the teams during the trip.



A Rockets staff member also shut down a CNN reporter in Tokyo last week while trying to ask players a question about the controversy.



The league later apologized to the reporter in a statement.



James is one of the few NBA representatives to speak openly about the contention.

"My team and this league just went through a difficult week," he tweeted on Monday. "I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it."


Related Content

October 15, 2019
ABC News apologizes for broadcasting fake video of bombings in Syria

By RACHEL WOLF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings