Limited internet to be restored in Kashmir, no access to social media

Access will be limited to about 300 "whitelisted" websites and internet speed would remain low, the local Jammu and Kashmir government said in a notice late on Friday.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 25, 2020 11:25
Srinagar - Limited mobile data services and internet will be temporarily restored in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday, ending nearly a six month communications lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew the Muslim majority region's autonomy.
However, social media applications that allow "peer to peer" communication will continue to be banned, it said.
However, social media applications that allow "peer to peer" communication will continue to be banned, it said.
The decision will be reviewed on Jan. 31, the notice added.
The move to restore the services comes days after India's top court ordered the curbs to be reversed, saying that freedom of internet access is a fundamental right and that its indefinite suspension is illegal.
Modi's Hindu-nationalist government has frequently used internet shutdowns as a tool to quell dissent in troubled parts of the country.
It has argued that the blackout was needed to maintain order in the Himalayan region where security forces have been fighting a long-running separatist insurgency encouraged by neighboring Pakistan.
The internet lockdown in Kashmir region since Aug. 5 has severely disrupted the lives of millions, impacting everything from college admissions to bank payments and businesses filing tax returns.
Access will temporarily be allowed to websites of banks like State Bank of India and HDFC, education institutions, news, entertainment sites including Amazon Prime, travel, utilities and food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato as well as email and search engines including Google and Yahoo.
While the local government restored limited internet in some parts of the region earlier in January, some people are still struggling to get online.
Nasir Nabi, a student from north Kashmir's Kupwara district, where some services were restored, is pursuing a masters degree through a distance learning course and has been unable to access the university's website.
Because of the slow internet speed, the 23-year-old has not been able to download the study material or get information about any examinations.
Shameem Ahmad, a shopkeeper from the same region, said he has found it difficult to complete bank transactions as the internet speed is very low and most of the times it fails to process the request.
The internet shutdown in Kashmir, which has been on for more than 150 days, is the longest such outage in any democracy, according to digital rights group Access Now.


