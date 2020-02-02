MDA helps Chabad houses in China prevent spread of coronavirus

Magen David Adom (MDA) announced on Sunday that it will send supplies to Chabad organizations in China to help them prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. A Chabad representative is set to receive the supplies from MDA and fly to China with them.The supplies reportedly include 2,000 masks and 200 full shielding kits and will be sent to 14 Chabad branches across China. MDA says that the kits, which include masks, goggles, shoes, hats and more, aim to prevent infection if one comes in contact with a sick person. Chabad reached out to MDA Director-General Eli Bin about the need for supplies on Saturday night. "I thank the Director-General of MDA and his representatives for their prompt help and response. From the moment the call was made to MDA, the treatment and responsiveness were extremely fast," Rabbi Eliyahu Rosenberg of Chabad of Guangzhou, China said in a press release. "We are preparing to distribute assessments to 14 Chabad houses across China, which will be distributed to all Israelis and Jews currently in China, and of course to the Chinese people who are so helpful and supportive of us," Rosenberg added."Magen David Adom, as Israel's national rescue organization and the country's largest humanitarian organization, immediately responded to the Chabad organization's request in China to help deal with the spread of the coronavirus in their country," Bin said in a press release. "MDA stands alongside the Israelis who are around the world, and always ready to assist."The first coronavirus-related death outside of China was reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 305, according to Reuters. As of Sunday, 14,380 cases were reported in China. Cases have also been reported in the United States, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea, Reuters reported.Wuhan, a city in the Hubei province of China where the coronavirus began, is under quarantine, according to Reuters.