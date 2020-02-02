The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

MDA helps Chabad houses in China prevent spread of coronavirus

Chabad reached out to MDA Director-General Eli Bin about the need for supplies on Saturday night.

By RACHEL WOLF  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 18:17
Rabbi Eliyahu Rosenberg of Chabad of Guangzhou, China examines MDA supplies to be sent to 14 Chabad houses throughout China in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Rabbi Eliyahu Rosenberg of Chabad of Guangzhou, China examines MDA supplies to be sent to 14 Chabad houses throughout China in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom (MDA) announced on Sunday that it will send supplies to Chabad organizations in China to help them prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. A Chabad representative is set to receive the supplies from MDA and fly to China with them.
The supplies reportedly include 2,000 masks and 200 full shielding kits and will be sent to 14 Chabad branches across China.
MDA says that the kits, which include masks, goggles, shoes, hats and more, aim to prevent infection if one comes in contact with a sick person.
Chabad reached out to MDA Director-General Eli Bin about the need for supplies on Saturday night.
"I thank the Director-General of MDA and his representatives for their prompt help and response. From the moment the call was made to MDA, the treatment and responsiveness were extremely fast," Rabbi Eliyahu Rosenberg of Chabad of Guangzhou, China said in a press release.
"We are preparing to distribute assessments to 14 Chabad houses across China, which will be distributed to all Israelis and Jews currently in China, and of course to the Chinese people who are so helpful and supportive of us," Rosenberg added.
"Magen David Adom, as Israel's national rescue organization and the country's largest humanitarian organization, immediately responded to the Chabad organization's request in China to help deal with the spread of the coronavirus in their country," Bin said in a press release. "MDA stands alongside the Israelis who are around the world, and always ready to assist."
The first coronavirus-related death outside of China was reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 305, according to Reuters. As of Sunday, 14,380 cases were reported in China. Cases have also been reported in the United States, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea, Reuters reported.
Wuhan, a city in the Hubei province of China where the coronavirus began, is under quarantine, according to Reuters.


Tags Chabad Magen David Adom China coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What distinguishes Naama Issachar from other Israeli prisoners? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by