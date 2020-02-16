Veteran pop icon Madonna achieved another landmark moment in her storied career with her 50th No. 1 hit single that topped Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart, Billboard reported.No other artist has ever achieved 50 No. 1 hit singles on a Billboard chart before. In addition, Madonna has also achieved another landmark milestone achievement – having tallied at least one No. 1 hit on the Dance Club Songs chart in five separate decades: the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.The song, titled "I Don't Search I Find," debuted on Madonna's Madame X album in 2019, and was the fourth No. 1 single from the album. The song has since been remixed by multiple artists. "Dance is my first love," Madonna told Billboard, "so every time one of my songs is celebrated in the clubs and recognized on the charts it feels like home!"I never take the support of my fans for granted and it's always like the very first time."Despite having reached the 50th No. 1 milestone, Madonna already had the record for No. 1 singles on a single Billboard chart. The runner-up for this achievement, George Strait, has only achieved 44 No. 1 hits on the Hot Country Songs chart.The closest in achievements on the Dance Club Songs chart is Rihanna, who has 33.