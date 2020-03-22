The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Malaysia worshipers getting screened after coronavirus cases spike

Malaysia has also recorded eight deaths.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 22, 2020 07:09
A Muslim Imam leads a prayer inside empty National Mosque, after all mosques in the country suspended Friday prayers during the movement control order due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Muslim Imam leads a prayer inside empty National Mosque, after all mosques in the country suspended Friday prayers during the movement control order due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Worshipers who attended a mass religious event in Malaysia that is now linked to 840 coronavirus cases across Southeast Asia are cooperating with authorities, an organizer said, after the government said thousands of them were still being traced.
The four-day Islamic gathering held at a mosque near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur is connected to 60% of all the 1,183 cases in the country - the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, which has a total of more than 3,000 cases.
Malaysia has also recorded eight deaths.
The government said on Thursday that it had yet to trace 4,000 of the 14,500 Malaysian residents who attended. The health ministry said on Saturday it expected the number of cases to spike next week as it tried to track down unscreened participants of the Feb. 27-March 1 religious event.
"After hearing reports of thousands or participants yet to be screened, many had returned to their district health departments or hospitals repeatedly until their names and details were recorded," Abdullah Cheong, a leader of the event's organizing team, said in a statement on Saturday.
"We are prepared and have given our full commitment to help the authorities deal with the pandemic."
He also said 12,500 people attended the gathering, including foreigners and 200 Rohingya refugees. Previous reports have put the number at 16,000.
The health ministry could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.
The government has also said that it would deploy the army on Sunday to help the police enforce a two-week curb on travel and movements that began on Wednesday.
"We need to ensure our healthcare system is not overwhelmed by a spike in the number of cases by ensuring we stay at home," Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein said on Twitter.


Tags malaysia Rohingya Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo An Israeli 911: Why Israel doesn't have one single dispatch service? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by