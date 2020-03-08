The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Manhattan hardware store fined for price gouging coronavirus necessities

The store sold $10-bottles of Purell for $80 and a pack of masks valued at under $23 for $60.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 8, 2020 07:16
Fans use hand sanitizer as they enter Staples Center in California amid the coronavirus outbreak (photo credit: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA-USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS)
Fans use hand sanitizer as they enter Staples Center in California amid the coronavirus outbreak
(photo credit: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA-USA TODAY SPORTS/REUTERS)
A hardware store in Manhattan's Garden District was hit with a fine for drastically raising prices of coronavirus products, The New York Post reported.
The Scheman & Grant Hardware at Eighth Avenue and 38th Street, a franchisee of Ace Hardware, has been charging around $80 for 1200-mililiter (40.57 oz) bottles of Purell hand sanitizer.
For context, Ace Hardware markets the same product online at just under $10.
The store also sold packs of 10 respirator masks at the price of $60. Online competitor Home Depot, meanwhile, marketed the same product at $22.97.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to slam the hardware store for what he saw as price gouging.
“We have ZERO tolerance for anyone taking advantage of an epidemic to gouge prices,” he tweeted. “Violations have already been issued to businesses and there will be consequences if this continues.”
The state of New York recently declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.
At a coronavirus-update press conference in Albany on Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that New York State Police will investigate all price gouging reports going forward, and revoking licenses when warranted.
“I want businesses to be aware that you could lose your license for price gouging. This is serious. It’s not just price gouging, it’s price gouging in an emergency situation where you are being exploitive of the public,” Cuomo said at a press conference.
“Not only is it disrespectful, it’s also illegal, and you will be caught,” the governor said, adding that a special toll-free hotline (1-800-697-1220) was established for any suspected price-gouging cases.
A similar event happened in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in China, where a drugstore in Beijing was fined 3 million yuan ($434,530) for hiking the price of masks by almost six times the online rate.
Nonetheless, the general manager at Scheman & Grant Hardware remains defiant, insisting that the shop is not gouging prices, and will not lower them.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Manhattan coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by