Milan's drivers widely ignore driving ban set to curb city smog

A temporary driving ban was issued throughout the city of Milan Sunday, due to the cities recurring smog difficulties.The ban which began at 10:00 local time and expired in the early evening hours, was widely ignored by many drivers making their way through the city as police handed out 162 fines within the first three hours of the prohibition - each to the toll of 164 euros, according to the BBC.The 'Sunday walk" day and driving ban did not apply to electric vehicles or disabled individuals. Some streets, such as streets leading to the access of Ac Milan's San Siro Stadium were left open as well.Without anyway of knowing police were individually checking cars throughout the day, performing nearly 621 "checks" by early afternoon, according to local media.In 2008, Milan was dubbed the most polluted city in Europe - the smog problem accompanies the title year after year.Driving bans have been placed over Milan before as well as Rome. Last month, the two cities banned diesel operated automobiles following a sharp increase in overall pollution - linking vehicle emissions as the cause.