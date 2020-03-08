Missing British woman found at retreat in Fiji after photos surface online

Lydia O'Sullivan, 23, from Whitehaven, Cumbria in northwest England, who was reported missing in Fiji by her family earlier this week, has been located after photos of the British woman surfaced online.O'Sullivan had failed to contact her family following her arrival on the island, for eight days total, igniting the worldwide search shortly after her family declared her missing. It was found that O'Sullivan, who has been traveling abroad for the past two years, was attending the Namosi Eco Retreat, taking place in the Fijian mountain range with limited internet access. "We are absolutely elated that Lydia O'Sullivan has been found safe and well on an Eco retreat in the Fijian mountains," her sister, Franciene Nicholson, said. "My mother has just spoken to her, and she is safe and well oblivious to the world search party looking for her."Sometimes social media is portrayed in a negative light, but today is a great day for the power of Facebook, positivity and community spirit it can bring. Thank you, Facebook, you found Lydia x."The pictures were spotted on the Namosi Eco Retreat's Facebook page."A HUGE thank you to Lydia for staying with us this week. The village kids miss you already! Safe travels and God Bless," the eco-retreat's post read.O'Sullivan's sister initially appealed for help over social media, after the family failed to hear from her in the days after she landed on the South Pacific island."She messaged to say she had landed safely but has not been heard from since. Lydia normally contacts my mother daily. We have not heard from her for a week now," the post read. "We are becoming increasingly worried as a family. If anyone has seen her in Fiji or has any information about her where abouts please please contact."