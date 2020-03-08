The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Missing British woman found at retreat in Fiji after photos surface online

It was found that O'Sullivan, who has been traveling abroad for the past two years, was attending the Namosi Eco Retreat, taking place in the Fijian mountain range with limited internet access.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 8, 2020 11:06
Fijian fishermen stand in their boats as they work in front of an island's mountain range near Suva April 29, 2004. Canoes are still used by fishermen as a means of getting to deeper waters in the South Pacific Island nation that is made up of more than 300 islands scattered across 500,000 square-ki (photo credit: REUTERS)
Fijian fishermen stand in their boats as they work in front of an island's mountain range near Suva April 29, 2004. Canoes are still used by fishermen as a means of getting to deeper waters in the South Pacific Island nation that is made up of more than 300 islands scattered across 500,000 square-ki
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Lydia O'Sullivan, 23, from Whitehaven, Cumbria in northwest England, who was reported missing in Fiji by her family earlier this week, has been located after photos of the British woman surfaced online.
O'Sullivan had failed to contact her family following her arrival on the island, for eight days total, igniting the worldwide search shortly after her family declared her missing.
It was found that O'Sullivan, who has been traveling abroad for the past two years, was attending the Namosi Eco Retreat, taking place in the Fijian mountain range with limited internet access.
"We are absolutely elated that  Lydia O'Sullivan  has been found safe and well on an Eco retreat in the Fijian mountains," her sister, Franciene Nicholson, said. "My mother has just spoken to her, and she is safe and well oblivious to the world search party looking for her.
"Sometimes social media is portrayed in a negative light, but today is a great day for the power of Facebook, positivity and community spirit it can bring. Thank you, Facebook, you found Lydia x."
The pictures were spotted on the Namosi Eco Retreat's Facebook page.
"A HUGE thank you to Lydia for staying with us this week. The village kids miss you already! Safe travels and God Bless," the eco-retreat's post read.
O'Sullivan's sister initially appealed for help over social media, after the family failed to hear from her in the days after she landed on the South Pacific island.
"She messaged to say she had landed safely but has not been heard from since. Lydia normally contacts my mother daily. We have not heard from her for a week now," the post read. "We are becoming increasingly worried as a family. If anyone has seen her in Fiji or has any information about her where abouts please please contact."


Tags Missing person England Fiji
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by