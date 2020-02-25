The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Mubarak: Mr. Cold Peace - analysis

Mubarak wanted peace to relieve Egypt of a massive military burden in having to be ready for war with Israel. But he also wanted to regain the stature it lost by signing the treaty with Israel.

By HERB KEINON  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 21:03
FORMER EGYPTIAN president Hosni Mubarak testifies during a court case accusing ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi of breaking out of prison in 2011, in Cairo on December 26. (photo credit: REUTERS)
FORMER EGYPTIAN president Hosni Mubarak testifies during a court case accusing ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi of breaking out of prison in 2011, in Cairo on December 26.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hosni Mubarak, the long-time Egyptian leader who ruled his country like a modern-day pharaoh for three decades before his overthrow in 2011, was no lover of Zion.
How do we know that? Well, for one, because the former president who died on Tuesday visited Israel only once during his 30-year reign, and that for only three hours to attend the funeral in 1995 of assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.
And, secondly, an authoritarian leader, he allowed a virulently anti-Israel and antisemitic press to flourish in his country, partly as a way of deflecting attention from his own misrule.
But Mubarak was a lover of Egypt, and – as such – understood the importance and utility to Egypt of the peace treaty that his predecessor, Anwar Sadat, signed with Israel in 1979.
So when Sadat was assassinated in October 1981, and Mubarak took his place shortly thereafter, he made clear his intent to abide by the treaty.
And he did, fulfilling the security commitments under the accord to the letter. That’s the good news. The bad news is that he did not go beyond that, and did nothing to try to imbue the treaty with anything  that would lead to normal relations between the two countries.
Mubarak wanted, and perpetuated, a cold peace. Think cold peace, think Hosni Mubarak.
He wanted peace, as Sadat did, to relieve Egypt of a massive military burden in having to be ready for war with Israel, and he wanted it to cement Egypt's ties with the US.
But he also wanted to return Egypt to the bosom of the Arab world and regain the stature it lost by signing the treaty with Israel. And the way he did that was to stick to the framework of the treaty with Israel – honoring all the various security annexes regulating Egyptian forces in Sinai – but not pouring any other content into the agreement.
By the time Sadat was assassinated in 1981, the Arab League had expelled Egypt because of the Camp David Accords and moved its headquarters from Cairo to Tunis. In addition, one Arab country after the other turned its back on Egypt, which until then was looked upon as the preeminent Arab power.
The way Mubarak chose to thread this particular needle --  preserve the treaty with Israel while winning Egypt's way back into the good graces of the Arab world -- was to denude it of any content outside of the military/ security sphere. He convinced the other Arab states that while he could not annul the treaty, he would not fully normalize relations with Jerusalem. 
Under Mubarak, the agreement was little more than a security and military alliance -- one of the reasons why relations between the two countries were driven by the defense, not foreign, ministries.
Mubarak never wanted to annul the peace treaty, and it survived some very hazardous bumps in the road, including the two Israeli wars in Lebanon, two intifadas, numerous campaigns in Gaza, and a stalemated diplomatic process with the Palestinians.
He wanted it both ways: he wanted the benefits of the treaty – including not having to be on a war footing with Israel and the economic assistance from the US that stemmed from the treaty – but without normalization with Israel.
As former ambassador to Egypt Yitzhak Levanon once put it, Mubarak's idea regarding the peace treaty was to “keep the frame, but remove the picture – the bilateral relations – inside.” At least until some kind of agreement was reached between Israel and the Palestinians.
And in this capacity, Mubarak relished the role of the mediator, the person that the parties would come to for consultations and help in negotiations. He enjoyed hosting mini-summits at Sharm el–Sheikh, it provided him with stature in the Arab world and in the eyes of his own people.  He generously hosted Israeli prime ministers  in Sharm or his palace in Cairo, but would never deign to make such a trip to Jerusalem. That was beneath him, and something he said could only happen once there was peace with the Palestinians.
And while far from ideal, this arrangement was definitely something that Israel could live with. True, Israelis might not be able to feel welcome popping  over for a quick visit to Cairo,  but the country also did not have to allocate tremendous resources – both in manpower and treasure – to the Egyptian front. A cold peace, from Israel's point of view, is far better than no peace at all.
And for Israel that will be Mubarak's legacy: architect of the cold peace, but one which has taken root and led to a situation where the two countries -- once enemies who fought four wars in 25 years -- have now been at peace longer then they were ever at war.


Tags Egypt Hosni Mubarak peace treaty with israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ugly antisemitism at the Aalst carnival By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads to people worldwide: Interactive map
A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 9, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by