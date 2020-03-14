The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
NBA, NHL players and team owners rally together to fight coronavirus

What started as an idea by Mark Cuban on Wednesday and became a gesture by Kevin Love a day later is now a full-blown movement as major athletes and team owners are donating to fight the pandemic.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 14, 2020 04:21
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks with the media after the game at American Airlines Arena about the NBA suspending the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic (photo credit: JASEN VINLOVE-USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: JASEN VINLOVE-USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS)
What started as an idea by Mark Cuban on Wednesday and became a gesture by Kevin Love a day later is now a full-blown movement as the world heads into its first weekend since the coronavirus outbreak was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Shortly after the NBA announced on Wednesday that its season was being put on hold because of the coronavirus, Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks owner, said he would work on getting arena employees paid while they wait for the games to return and they go back to work.
A day later, Love, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, announced he was donating $100,000 to help the organization's arena staff and support staff. In his announcement he added, "I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities."
The hours since have seen plenty of stepping up.
--Also Thursday, the Cavaliers joined Love and pledged to compensate all Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hourly and event staff employees "as if every game and every event is still taking place."
--On Friday, the Pistons' Blake Griffin said he is donating $100,000 to help pay the salaries of workers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Griffin tweeted to Love, "Just following suit."
--Ilitch Companies, which owns among other things the Detroit Tigers, the Red Wings and Little Caesars Arena, announced the establishment of a $1 million fund to cover one month's wages "for our part-time staff for games, concerts, and events that they would have otherwise worked were it not for the recent cancellations and postponements caused by the coronavirus crisis."
--The Mavericks issued a statement saying the organization is making arrangements with American Airlines Arena and other corporate partners "to ensure that scheduled event staff will receive payment for the six home games that were to take place during the 30-day NBA hiatus." The impacted staff will include security, police, parking attendants, housekeeping, in-arena entertainers and guest services staff, according to the release.
--Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged to donate $100,000 to Fiserv Forum staff. Shortly after, Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted that "we follow our leader" and announced the team will match Antetokounmpo's donation.
--New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson pledged to pay the salaries of all Smoothie King Center employees for the next month. "My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days," he said in an Instagram post.
--The Phoenix Suns and Talking Stick Resort Arena announced on Friday plans to "ensure that all part-time staff and hourly workers, including employees that work in guest service relations, concessions, ticketing, security, parking and events services will receive financial compensation for the six remaining scheduled Suns home games and concerts and shows that have been canceled in March."
--In the NHL, Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky donated $100,000 to part-time workers at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. -- a donation matched by teammates as a group and added to by team ownership.
--Pittsburgh Penguins players have started a fund to pay "full and part-time arena/service employees who would otherwise lose income on regular season games due to the pause in the NHL season."
--Other NHL franchises that as of Friday night have pledged to pay arena workers at least through the end of the month, if not longer, include the Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils, Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Wizards.


