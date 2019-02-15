NBC says Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against 'Polish' - Poland wants correction

Moderator Mitchell speaks during the Women In The World Summit in New York.
(photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Poland is asking for a correction after NBC reporter Andrea Mitchell said that the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was against “the Polish and Nazi regime.”
“[T]he 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was a heroic act against the German Nazis who established the ghetto & carried out the #Holocaust. During WWII Poland was attacked &occupied by the German Nazi regime,” the Polish Embassy in the United States wrote in a tweet Wednesday to MSNBC.
The World Jewish Congress also called for a retraction.
“The Warsaw Ghetto was a diabolical creation of Nazi Germany in occupied Poland. The Jewish insurgents who rose up fought against Germans,” its president, Ronald Lauder, said Thursday in a statement.
On Thursday, Mitchell apologized for her statement, saying she “misspoke.”
Officials from more than 60 countries, among them Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are attending a Middle East-themed conference in Warsaw. Mitchell was reporting from Poland on the conference when she made the remark.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>