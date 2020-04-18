NCAA drops SAT/ACT requirement for incoming freshmen

The NCAA announced on Friday it will waive test-score requirements for incoming freshmen for the 2020-21 academic year as high schools across the country continue to adjust to off-campus instruction because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Eligibility Center is navigating the complexity of COVID-19 and its negative impact on our membership, high schools and student-athletes," NCAA Eligibility Center vice president Felicia Martin said in a statement. "We understand this is an unprecedented situation and a difficult time for students and their parents, and the Eligibility Center is working diligently to ensure the best possible outcome for college-bound student-athletes and our member schools."

On Wednesday, the College Board announced it was canceling the June SAT and hopeful that an SAT will be available on Aug. 29 -- after many colleges begin new school year. The April 4 ACT was pushed back to June 13.

These postponements and cancellations also have some universities waiving the SAT and ACT requirements altogether for current high school juniors, with others reportedly considering following suit.

The college preparatory exams are an essential part of the college-entrance process, with the scores, student GPA and extracurricular activities among the primary considerations for evaluating a student for acceptance.

According to the NCAA Eligibility Center release, students can get the test waiver and still receive an athletics scholarship at Division I and Division II universities, provided they meet core-course requirements and achieve or exceed an acceptable GPA in those courses. The acceptable GPA is 2.300 for Division I and 2.200 for Division II.

Last month, the NCAA canceled all remaining national championship events for winter sports and spring sports. The governing body has yet to announce whether it plans to postpone or in any way alter scheduling for fall 2020 sports.