Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

N.Korea says U.S. missile test, military moves 'dangerous'

North Korea remains unchanged in its position to resolve all issues through dialog and negotiation, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 01:43
1 minute read.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone sep

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

A North Korean spokesman said on Thursday the United States' recent mid-range cruise missile test and plans to deploy F-35 jets and offensive military equipment around the Korean peninsula were "dangerous" moves that would "trigger a new cold war" in the region.

North Korea remains unchanged in its position to resolve all issues through dialog and negotiation, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said, but "dialog accompanied by military threats is of no interest to us," according to state media KCNA.

"Dangerous and unusual military moves are now on the horizon, which would trigger a new cold war on the Korean peninsula and in the region," the statement added.

Working-level talks between the United States and North Korea have yet to restart since they were stalled by the failed second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February.

Trump and Kim met again in June at the inter-Korean border and agreed to reopen negotiations.

US envoy Stephen Biegun, who leads working-level talks with North Korea, has been in Seoul since Tuesday after a stop in Japan to discuss the denuclearisation of North Korea.

"We are prepared to engage as soon as we hear from our counterparts in North Korea," Biegun said on Wednesday.

The KCNA statement also echoed North Korea's repeated protest against high-tech weapons being imported by South Korea such as F-35 stealth jets, calling them "grave provocations."

The Pentagon said on Monday it tested a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of more than 500 km (310 miles), the first such test since the United States pulled out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

North Korea has fired several short-range missiles in recent weeks, citing the need to strengthen its own security.


Related Content

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown municipal airport en route to Washing
August 22, 2019
Trump clarifies: I meant Jews are disloyal to Israel, not the US

By OMRI NAHMIAS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings