Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

N.Korea's Kim oversaw the test-firing of new weapon again

The North has protested against joint US-South Korea military drills, which kicked off last week, calling them a rehearsal for war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 01:32
1 minute read.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) at an unknown location. (photo credit: REUTERS)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of a new weapon again on Friday morning, state media KCNA said on Saturday.


North Korea launched at least two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, South Korea's military said, its sixth round of weapons launches since late July, complicating efforts to restart talks between the United States and North Korea over Pyongyang's weapons programs.
Stephen Biegun, the US special envoy for North Korea will travel to Japan and South Korea next week to coordinate efforts to secure the denuclearization of North Korea, the State Department said on Friday.


News of Biegun's trip came after US President Donald Trump said last Saturday that Kim had told him he was ready to resume stalled denuclearization talks with the United States and would stop recent missile testing as soon as U.S.-South Korea military exercises that have been held this month end.


The North has protested against joint US-South Korea military drills, which kicked off last week, calling them a rehearsal for war.


An official at Seoul's defense ministry said on Friday that there was a possibility that the North fired the same type of missiles it used on Aug. 10, which Pyongyang also called "a new weapon" at that time.


Last week, Trump played down the North's recent missile tests, saying they do not violate Kim's pledge to forego nuclear and long-range tests. Trump also said that he had just received a "very beautiful letter' from Kim and added that he could have another meeting with him.


The denuclearization talks have been in a stalemate since a June 30 meeting between the two leaders. 


Related Content

August 16, 2019
Gantz: Netanyahu's zigzagging on Tlaib hurt Israel

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings