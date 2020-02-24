The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

'Namaste Trump': India's nationalist leader holds huge rally for president

US officials have described Trump's visit as a way to counter China's rise as a superpower.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 14:26
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the "Namaste Trump" event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI)
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the "Namaste Trump" event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI)
US President Donald Trump was cheered by more than 100,000 Indians at the opening of the world's biggest cricket stadium on Monday, promising "an incredible trade deal" and "the most feared military equipment on the planet" at his biggest rally abroad.
Indians wore cardboard Trump masks and "Namaste Trump" hats to welcome the US president at the huge new Motera stadium in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's own political homeland, the western city of Ahmedabad.
Modi, a nationalist who won re-election last year and has shifted his country firmly to the right with policies that his critics decry as authoritarian and ethnically divisive, touts his relationship with Trump as proof of his own global standing.
US officials have described Trump's visit as a way to counter China's rise as a superpower.
"You have done a great honor to our country. We will remember you forever, from this day onwards India will always hold a special place in our hearts," Trump said to thunderous applause.
India is one of the few big countries in world where Trump's personal approval rating is above 50%. It has built up ties with the United States in recent years as Washington's relationship has become strained with India's foe Pakistan.
"As we continue to build our defense cooperation, the United States looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet," Trump said.
Trump said the two countries will sign deals to on Tuesday sell military helicopter deals worth $3 billion and that the United States must become the premier defense partner of India, which relied on Russian equipment since the Cold War. Reuters reported earlier that India has cleared the purchase of 24 helicopters from Lockheed Martin worth $2.6 billion.
Modi embraced Trump as he stepped off Air Force One, along with his wife, Melania. Trump will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and hold official meetings in Delhi during his trip.
Folk dancers carrying colorful umbrellas danced alongside the red carpet as drummers, trumpeters and other musicians performed on the airport grounds to welcome Trump and the US delegation. Teeming crowds lined the route along his cavalcade, many clicking pictures on their phones.
The two sides did not manage to hammer out a trade deal ahead of the visit, with differences remaining over agriculture, medical devices, digital trade and proposed new tariffs. Trump said he was going to discuss economic ties with Modi, describing him as a tough negotiator.
"We will be making very, very major, among the biggest ever made, trade deals. We are in the early stages of discussion for an incredible trade agreement to reduce barriers of investment between the United States and India," he said.
"And I am optimistic that working together, the prime minister and I can reach a fantastic deal that's good and even great for both of our countries -- except that he is a very tough negotiator."
The two sides have been arguing over US demands for access to India's poultry and dairy markets, Indian price controls on medical devices such as stents, and stringent local data storage rules that US technology firms say will raise the cost of doing business.
Modi's government has sought restoration of trade concessions Trump withdrew in 2019 and greater access to US markets for Indian pharmaceutical and farm products.
PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPS
Modi, who has built a personal rapport with Trump, is pulling out the stops for Trump's visit even though prospects for even a limited trade deal are seen as slim.
"There is so much that we share, shared values and ideals...shared opportunities and challenges, shared hopes and aspirations," said Modi at the rally.
Trump, who faces his own re-election campaign this year, has frequently praised Modi for his crowd-pulling power.
Last year, Trump held a "Howdy Modi" rally with Modi in Houston, drawing 50,000 people, mainly Indian Americans. At the time, Trump likened Modi to Elvis Presley as a draw for crowds.
Trump's entourage includes daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as members of his cabinet, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Teeming crowds lined the route of his cavalcade, holding phones to click photos.
The duo together garlanded an image of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi after stopping briefly to visit his former home, Sabarmati Ashram.
From Ahmedabad, Trump and his entourage headed to Agra for a sunset visit to the Taj Mahal.


Tags india Donald Trump Air Force One
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The 'Malka Leifer' cloud over Rivlin's Australia visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Nothing has changed since last election By EHUD OLMERT
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
5 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by