The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Negative rates may lead to European bank mergers - S&P official

Luigi Motti, senior director at S&P, said that banks were facing a number of risks through 2021, such as softer consumer demand, impacts from weaker exports and Brexit.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 08:45
he S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
he S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Declining revenues as the period of negative interest rates is prolonged further are likely to prompt European banks to merge, a senior official at S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.
Luigi Motti, senior director at S&P, said that while interest rates were initially expected to start rising in 2019 and 2020, rate increases are now not seen until 2022 at the earliest and will be gradual even then.
Banks across Europe have tried to compensate for lost net interest income over the past decade by slashing costs, closing branches and shedding more than 20% of their workforces. But Motti said that had not been enough to completely offset the drop in revenues.
“We see a rationale for more consolidation in Europe,” he told an S&P conference in Tel Aviv, adding that mergers would only be within countries and not cross-border since the European Union’s long-planned banking union is not yet in place.
“By merging two mid-sized banks you create the potential for cost synergies, which is right now probably the most effective way to deliver value to the shareholders. And second, you create the economies of scale at the time it is really needed by banks,” Motti said.
He noted that while the past decade has been fairly good to European banks, with credit rating upgrades outweighing downgrades as banks improved their balanced sheets, “the picture is now changing” on the heels of global trade tensions.
Another reason banks need to merge is to invest in digital technologies and compete better with financial tech firms.
Motti said banks were facing a number of risks through 2021, such as softer consumer demand, impacts from weaker exports and Brexit.
S&P believes there will be a deal on future relations between London and Brussels, “but if that’s not the case obviously that would have negative consequences for the United Kingdom and also for the rest of Europe,” he said.
Another significant risk would be if banks don’t respond well to their profitability challenges.
“So, if we look at what banks need in terms of efficiency we’re talking about mergers, but the reality is that banks are starting to run short of strategic solutions for the type of challenges that they’re facing,” Motti said.


Tags finance europe economics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ugly antisemitism at the Aalst carnival By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads to people worldwide: Interactive map
A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 9, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by