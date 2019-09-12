Netanyahu: "I don't think Russia and Iran are getting closer"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his diplomatic visit to Russia. On Thursday morning, he spoke with Russian news site RBC about the relationship between him and Putin.



Netanyahu said that "through talks with him we were able to avert a near-unavoidable crash between the the Russian Air Force and our own forces during an operation in Syria."

When asked about the relationship between Tehran and Moscow, he claimed "I don't think Russia and Iran are getting closer, quite the opposite in fact, I see many situations in which [Russians] and Iranians have different interests."In the interview, Netanyahu also continued his ongoing attack on Israeli media outlets. "Israel has many accomplishments in a variety of areas, but Israeli citizens have a hard time understanding that based on media outlets in Israel. The established media in Israel is against me, but when Israelis go abroad and travel the world, they realize how much of a powerful and developing country Israel is."Translated by Idan Zonshine.

