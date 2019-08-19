Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu welcomed by Ukrainian president at his palace - photos

Both the Ukrainian and the Israeli state anthems were played.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 19, 2019 14:03
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Kiev presidential palace.

Both the Ukrainian and the Israeli state anthems were played, according to a release by the Prime Minister's office. 

The PM and the president will have an extended meeting later today, at which both Ministers Zeev Elkin and Tzipi Hotovely will be present.

 


