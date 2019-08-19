Netanyahu welcomed by Ukrainian president at his palace - photos

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Kiev presidential palace.



Both the Ukrainian and the Israeli state anthems were played, according to a release by the Prime Minister's office.

The PM and the president will have an extended meeting later today, at which both Ministers Zeev Elkin and Tzipi Hotovely will be present.

