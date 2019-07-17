New EU Commission head honors Auschwitz survivor and European leader Veil

Elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacts after a vote on her election at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 16, 2019..
(photo credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER)
In her address to the European Parliament on Tuesday, EU Commission President candidate Ursula von der Leyen opened her remarks by honoring the French Jewish politician and Auschwitz survivor Simone Veil.
“Exactly 40 years ago, Simone Veil was elected as the first female President of the European Parliament and set out her vision for a fairer and more united Europe. It is thanks to her, and to all the other European icons, that I am presenting my vision of Europe to you today,” von der Leyen said.
“It is the courage and daring of pioneers such as Simone Veil that are at the heart of my vision for Europe,” she added.
Later in the day, von der Leyen received the green light from the Parliament to become the first woman who served in the role of President of the European Commission. She secured 383 votes to 327 against.
Veil was born in 1927 in a Jewish family in Nice, France. In the Holocaust, she lost her parents and a brother.
After the war, she became a lawyer, and later entered politics. Among others, she served as the French health minister, before becoming the president of the European Parliament in 1979. She died in 2017.
Von der Leyen is scheduled to take office on November 1.
