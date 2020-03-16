The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

New York leaders plea for coordinated US response to coronavirus

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats, called for bold federal action involving the US military and the US Army Corps of Engineers.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 16, 2020 16:14
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference. New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020 (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference. New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020
(photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
NEW YORK - New York officials pleaded with the Trump administration on Monday to coordinate a national response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying patchwork measures enacted by state and local authorities were insufficient to confront a national emergency.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats, called for bold federal action involving the US military and the US Army Corps of Engineers. The U.S. death toll from the outbreak rose to 65 over the weekend, prompting fears US hospitals will soon be overrun similar to medical centers in Italy.
More than 30 US states have closed schools and at least five states have shuttered bars. Other localities have shut down cinemas, theaters and concert venues.
President Donald Trump, a Republican, declared a national emergency on Friday and has championed his government's response. Democratic leaders have criticized him for downplaying the crisis and issuing misleading or false statements.
"This should be a reality where the United States is put on a war footing, where the federal government mobilizes all the resources necessary - and it begins with testing," de Blasio told MSNBC.
"We're going to have to set up emergency ICUs in hospitals, not only all over New York City, all over America. We're going to need the United States military to come in with their substantial logistical and medical capacity," De Blasio said.
Cuomo said the federal government needs to draw up uniform measures for all states to follow, rather than have each state act independently. He warned of a looming crisis as the US healthcare system will get overwhelmed with patients.
"In an emergency, someone has to take charge," Cuomo told CNN. "You have to have consolidated centralized authority. It makes no sense for all these states to be doing different things."
Many localities are following the recommendation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against large gatherings for two weeks.
At least 33 states have decided to close public schools, which combined with district closures in other states has shuttered least 64,000 US schools, according to Education Week.
There were further calls for urgency from within the Trump administration. US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said it was important to react aggressively to combat the spread of the virus.
"We are at a critical inflection point in this country," Adams said in an interview with Fox News.
"We are where Italy was two weeks ago in terms of our numbers and we have a choice to make as a nation: Do we want to go the direction of South Korea and really be aggressive and lower our mortality rates or do we want to go the direction of Italy?"
Italy is the second worst hit country in the world after China, where the illness first emerged late last year, and the outbreak has shown no signs of slowing, with 24,747 cases and 1,809 deaths by Sunday.
South Korea has been widely praised for its strict measures to control the virus.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday he was preparing to bring an executive order to Trump that would help relocate medical supply chains from overseas to the United States during the coronavirus outbreak.
Navarro, in a CNBC interview, also said Trump's push for a payroll tax cut would provide enough stimulus to help combat the economic damage from the coronavirus.


Tags United States Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Israel's counterterrorism policies on virus containment By JPOST EDITORIAL
Role of journalism in the era of coronavirus - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Nvidia calls on PC gamers to contribute to the fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus
4 New Israeli apps to make life easier during the coronavirus outbreak
The Track Virus app allows users to see if they had crossed paths with any confirmed coronavirus cases.
5 Rivlin negotiating unity government with Netanyahu, Gantz
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by