The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

New York's Central Park to be fitted with field hospital for coronavirus patients

"It feels very apocalyptic," said Quentin Hill, a 27-year-old New Yorker. "It almost feels like we're in wartime."

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 30, 2020 09:55
Samaritan’s Purse staffs set up an emergency field hospital in East Meadow in Central park during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Samaritan’s Purse staffs set up an emergency field hospital in East Meadow in Central park during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The East Meadow lawn in New York's Central Park is to be the new location of an emergency field hospital intended to house coronavirus patients, according to local media reports.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the 68-bed field hospital complete with 10 intensive care units, each fitted with their own ventilator, will be up and running by Tuesday. The field hospital will serve solely as a special respiratory care unit in order to combat the influx of coronavirus patients crowding out hospitals at the moment.
The assembly of the hospital is being carried by New York's Mount Sinai Hospital and Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical humanitarian aid organization presided over by Franklin Graham, son of prominent evangelist Billy Graham. Samaritan's Purse constructed similar special field respiratory units in Italy earlier this month.
The city of New York provided the project with emergency construction permits as New York state on Sunday reported nearly 60,000 cases and a total of 965 deaths, up 237 in the past 24 hours. The number of hospitalized patients was slowing, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.
However, even with the new emergency field hospital, New York City will need hundreds more ventilators in a few days and more masks, gowns and other supplies by April 5, Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN.
Reuters has documented shortages of vital protective equipment in hospitals in hard-hit New York, where healthcare workers are hiding supplies such as facemasks from colleagues in other departments.
Dr. Arabia Mollette, an emergency medicine physician at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn and St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, said she now worked in a "medical war zone."
"We're trying to keep our heads above water without drowning," Mollette said. "We are scared. We're trying to fight for everyone else's life, but we also fight for our lives as well."
The strict stay-at-home rules meant that usually bustling New York, like many major cities in the United States, was largely quiet on Sunday except for the sound of ambulance sirens.
"It feels very apocalyptic," said Quentin Hill, a 27-year-old New Yorker. "It almost feels like we're in wartime."

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags new york Bill de Blasio Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus regulations must be enforced on everyone By JPOST EDITORIAL
Peter Lerner What we have here is a failure to communicate By PETER LERNER
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by