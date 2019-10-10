Nobel Prize announces 2019 literature winners from Austria, Poland

An 18-carat gold Nobel Peace Prize medal, awarded in 1921 to Norway's Christian L. Lange, is seen in an exhibition at the Nobel Peace Centre in Oslo December 9, 2009.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Two Nobel Prizes for Literature have been awarded to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austrian author Peter Handke.



Tokarczuk received the award for the year 2018 and Handke for 2019.

The Swedish Academy said in a statement that Tokarcuzk was awarded the prize "for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life."The same statement said that Handke was awarded the prize "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience."Last years award was not handed out due to a protracted scandal involving allegations of sexual abuse and financial misconduct.

