Ohio state rep. blames mass shootings on 'open borders,' 'homosexuals'

"Homosexual marriage," "violent video games" and "open borders" are to blame for recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, according to a Republican state representative from Ohio, reported WMCTV news.





"After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game," wrote State Rep. Candice Keller on her Facebook page in a post not visible to the general public. "Why not place the blame where it belongs?"

Keller also placed blame on "fatherlessness," recreational marijuana, "failed school policies," hatred of veterans, the Democratic congress including "many members whom are openly antisemitic," a culture which "totally ignores the importance of God and the church" and "snowflakes."

"Did I forget anybody?" concluded the state representative. "The list is long. And the fury will continue."

Both Democrats and Republicans have now called for her resignation.

"While our nation was in utter shock over the acts of violence in El Paso and Dayton, Republican State Representative Candice Keller took to social media to state why she thought these acts were happening," stated Jane Timken, chairwoman for the Ohio Republican Party, according to FOX19 NOW. "Candice Keller’s Facebook post was shocking and utterly unjustifiable."

"Our nation is reeling from these senseless acts of violence and public servants should be working to bring our communities together, not promoting divisiveness," added Timken. "I am calling on Candice Keller to resign."

The Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley voiced agreement with Timken.

"I don’t often agree with @ohiogop chair @JaneyMurph, but state Rep. Candice Keller needs to resign,” tweeted the Democratic mayor on Monday. “No matter where you’re from, who you love, or what you look like, you’re welcome in Dayton."

"Unfortunately, Candice Keller’s hateful views are typical of today’s Republican Party," said a spokeswoman for the Ohio Democratic Party, Kirstin Alvanitakis. "Earlier this year, the Ohio House GOP leader attacked public libraries for hosting LGBTQ-themed events. Congressman Steve Chabot refused to vote for the Violence Against Women Act re-authorization because it would have protected undocumented women and children. It’s clear that hate-filled rhetoric by the president and his flunkies like Candice Keller is leading to more violence."

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who is a Republican, also responded to Keller's post on twitter, writing "No, m’am. The blame belongs to the evil man who killed those people."





Keller is serving a second full term in the Ohio House of Representatives and recently announced that she is running to replace State Senator Bill Coley in 2020, according to WMCTV.

"Establishment moderates have never been fans of mine because I ran against their endorsement and won," said Keller in response to calls for her to resign. "As the only conservative in this race, I will be taking my Senate campaign to the voters to decide."

On Saturday, the alleged shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, drove from his suburban Allen, Texas, home to El Paso, where he – having previously posted a racist tirade on 8chan – he opened fire at a Walmart shopping center, killing 20 people.

An online manifesto allegedly written by the shooter describes how a large Hispanic population in Texas will make it a “Democratic stronghold” and that immigration and first-generation Americans are guilty of “blending cultures” in the US, CNN reported.

Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.

