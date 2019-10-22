Oil rises amid optimism of potential US-China deal

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 20:54
Oil prices rose on Tuesday after China signaled progress in trade talks with the United States, but gains were capped by bearish forecasts of a buildup in US crude stockpiles.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was up 30¢ at $59.26 a barrel by 1215 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was 26¢ higher at $53.57 per barrel.

China and the United States have achieved some progress in their trade talks, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Tuesday, and any problems could be resolved as long as both sides respected each other.

The International Monetary Fund last week forecast that fallout from the US-China trade war and trade disputes across the world would slow global growth in 2019 to 3.0%, the weakest in a decade.

Lower economic growth typically means reduced demand for commodities such as oil.

Prices were also pressured by forecasts of a buildup in US crude stockpiles.


