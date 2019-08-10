Gantz praises IDF, but says gov’t has eroded deterrence

Opposition politicians criticized the government for what they alleged were several failings, following the capture of the two suspected terrorists involved in the murder of Dvir Sorek on Wednesday night.



Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said that Israel’s deterrence against terrorism, including that emanating from the Gaza Strip, has been eroded, while Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said only the death penalty for terrorists would deter potential killers, given the easy conditions they experience in Israeli prisons.

Writing on Twitter, Gantz said that the security services had again proved their “determination and professionalism” after the capture of the two suspects, as well as the successful efforts thwarting a terror attack from Gaza.He said, however, that a series of recent events, including two infiltration attempts from Gaza, a terror plot planned for Jerusalem and Sorek’s murder “requires a reaction from the government,” to prevent more attacks.“The erosion of deterrence will bring, unfortunately, another round of violence,” said Gantz. “When we lead the cabinet, Hamas will know that if there is another round it will be the last.”Labor Party leader Amir Peretz praised the security services for capturing the suspects, saying that the hearts of everyone were with the Sorek family.Liberman praised the IDF and other security services for the arrest of the “abominable terrorists,” but said that he could only think about the easy life the terrorists will have from payments from the Palestinian Authority to their families and the prison benefits they will enjoy.“When another family will be living in Israel which has lost a family member by the knife, the families of the murderers will get good salaries for all their life and the despicable murderers will get a higher education in prison, use of gyms, visits, and other luxuries, in the knowledge that in the next prisoner exchange they will return victorious to their homes,” said Liberman.“Only the death penalty for terrorists is the correct, just and logical answer, in light of such insufferably easy conditions,” Liberman said.

