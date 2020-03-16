The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

PA: Bethlehem infant recovers from coronavirus

Palestinian student returning from Poland tests positive

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 16, 2020 18:29
A policeman checks the identity card of a Palestinian entering to the city of Bethlehem amid coronavirus precautions (photo credit: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
A policeman checks the identity card of a Palestinian entering to the city of Bethlehem amid coronavirus precautions
(photo credit: MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority announced on Monday that the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 39 after a Palestinian from Tulkarem tested positive for the disease.
PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem announced that a two-year-old girl from Bethlehem who had been diagnosed with the virus has recovered from the disease.
PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said during the weekly meeting of the Palestinian Cabinet in Ramallah that a Palestinian student from Tulkarem, who was studying medicine in Poland, was found to be infected with the virus upon his return to the West Bank through the Allenby Bridge.
He said the student’s family and other people who came in contact with him were now being examined to see if they have been infected with the virus.
This was the second confirmed case of coronavirus outside the area of Bethlehem. Last week the PA announced that another Palestinian from Tulkarem was diagnosed with the virus. It said the man contracted the virus after coming in contact with an Israeli who recently returned from abroad.
Shortly after Monday’s announcement, the PA governor of Tulkarem, Issam Abu Baker, announced that he has decided to completely seal off the city and its surroundings to prevent the spread of the virus. The PA government, however, later announced that no decision has been taken to close Tulkarem and said the governor’s move was only a recommendation.
Shtayyeh said that more than 2,300 samples that were tested in the past 24 few days for the virus were negative. “That means we have 39 confirmed cases,” he said. “Fifteen of them have begun recovering. But that does not mean that the problem has gone.”
Shtayyeh assured Palestinians that there was enough food in the markets. “A report submitted by the Minister of Economy says that the markets are now stable,” he added. “We have enough food for a significant period of time.”
Meanwhile, the PA turned the Grand Park Hotel in Ramallah into a center for treating Palestinians diagnosed with the virus. PA governor of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, Leila Ghannam, said the move was a precautionary measure in the case emergency resulting from the spread of the virus. She said that no cases of coronavirus have been detected in her city.
In a related development, the PA security forces arrested 20 Palestinians on suspicion of spreading rumors and causing panic regarding the virus. The PA security forces have also arrested several coffeeshop and restaurant owners who ignored instructions to shut their businesses to prevent the spread of the virus. 


Tags Palestinian Authority Palestinian Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Israel's counterterrorism policies on virus containment By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Nvidia calls on PC gamers to contribute to the fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus
4 New Israeli apps to make life easier during the coronavirus outbreak
The Track Virus app allows users to see if they had crossed paths with any confirmed coronavirus cases.
5 Rivlin negotiating unity government with Netanyahu, Gantz
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by