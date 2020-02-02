The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
PETA defends controversial advertisement mocking 'Black Lives Matter'

The ad shows animals from bears to horses taking a knee, ending with an American bald eagle kneeling, before the caption rolls: "Respect is the right of every living being #EndSpeciesism."

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 06:02
A supporter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) lies on the pavement next to the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, to raise awareness on World Vegan Day, in Paris, France, November 1, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Animal rights group PETA defended an ad it said was rejected for the Super Bowl broadcast this year, after some critics said it trivialized and appropriated quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest against police brutality and racial injustice.
The minute-long animated spot, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows animals from bears to horses taking a knee, ending with an American bald eagle kneeling, before the caption rolls: "Respect is the right of every living being #EndSpeciesism."
While some praised the advertisement, others on social media said it exploited a protest first staged by Kaepernick in 2016 to bring attention to police violence against black Americans.
"PETA has a long history of misappropriating images of Black suffering & Black struggle to promote its brand," Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, wrote on Twitter.
"Using kneeling animals in this #SuperBowl ad is a new low."
PETA has been purposefully drawing controversy in their ads for years. Their 2003 campaign, "Holocaust on your plate," compared the suffering of Jewish people in the holocaust to that of livestock, inspiring German lawmakers to ban such comparisons in future commercials in 2009.
In an email to Reuters, a representative for PETA, otherwise known as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, defended the ad and said that Kaepernick had approved of it.
"No living being, old, young, from another country, LGBTQ, of color, or of another species, should be disrespected," said spokeswoman Moira Colley. She said that Fox, which is broadcasting the Super Bowl, did not accept the advertisement.


Tags animal rights peta black lives matter
