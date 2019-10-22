Patriots' Tom Brady upset show cameo perceived as shot at owner Robert Kraft

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets owner Robert Kraft in the locker room as they celebrate their win over the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. (photo credit: MARK REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is unhappy that a cameo role in a new Netflix comedy has been perceived by some as making light of team owner Robert Kraft's imbroglio last year involving an alleged prostitution business in Florida.



Brady's quick bit in "Living With Yourself," has him outside the "Top Happy Spa" in a strip mall, much like the "Orchids Of Asia" spa where Kraft was allegedly a customer.

The show centers on actor Paul Rudd, who seeks a spa treatment that is supposed to make him a better person, only to later discover it creates a clone of him.He sees Brady coming out of the spa and Brady asks him, "First time?""Uh-huh," replies Rudd, "You?""Sixth," Brady says.Brady has led the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories.Brady said he agreed to the cameo last year well before Kraft was charged in February. Brady added his scene wasn't even shot at a strip mall."It was shot on a green screen," Brady said. "It was agreed to a year ago. It was written four years ago. Again, it's unfortunate that people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft "I think that's a very bad assessment of my relationship with him. I would never do that."Director Timothy Greenberg told The Wrap the Brady scene was written when the quarterback was serving a four-game suspension for deflated footballs."There was this implication that maybe he's a clone and he's cheating," Greenberg told the website. "When I wrote it, he was 37 and had won four Super Bowls. And then by the time I actually make the thing, he's now 41 and he's just coming off his sixth Super Bowl win. So he became even more perfect."Brady said he has not spoken to Kraft about it and that he doesn't think it will be necessary."I think everybody knows what our relationship is about. For 20 years, it's nothing but love and respect," Brady said. "I've been through a lot of tough things with him. I love him dearly. I sympathize with a lot of things that he's gone through in his life. I empathize with a lot of people that get taken advantage of and get used and understand that's part of what we're living in."

