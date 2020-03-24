The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

People around the world continue to flout coronavirus regulations

Western governments haven't been quick to implement the lockdown measures that were implemented by China when the outbreak began, and instead have issued recommendations and advice to citizens.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 24, 2020 02:48
Beachgoers enjoy a sunny day at Bondi Beach despite growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney (photo credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT)
Beachgoers enjoy a sunny day at Bondi Beach despite growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney
(photo credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT)
As governments around the world scramble to implement measures to stop the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus, many people continue to flout quarantine and social distancing regulations that are being put into place.
In Italy, authorities locked down affected "red zone" areas in the north in the beginning of the outbreak and extended the lock down to the entire country on March 9 as the virus spread. Even with the threat of a $232 fine and six months' prison time, hundreds of thousands of Italians have been given citations for flouting the ban and a Chinese Red Cross official said last week that the measures weren't strict enough and stricter measures were issued as the death toll rose.
After a weekend during which people continued to flock to parks, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson instituted a partial lockdown on Monday, only allowing people to leave their homes for "very limited purposes," such as groceries or exercise. Police will enforce the new rules.
Nick Chater, Professor of Behavioral Science at Warwick Business School, told CNN that the new measures didn't go far enough, explaining that western leaders had been "very mixed in their messaging."
"When people are being advised quite gently to do something, I don't think one should view them as being necessarily outrageously unreasonable in going ahead and doing it anyway," said Chater.
"Because the message they're implicitly getting is it isn't all that important, because if it was really important, we tell you. So we don't say things like, 'we advise you to stop at red lights, we advise you to drive on this side of the road' ... We just say you just have to. If you don't, you're breaking the law," explained Chater.
Western governments haven't been quick to implement the lockdown measures that were implemented by China when the outbreak began, and instead have issued recommendations and advice to citizens to practice social distancing.
Germany implemented a "contact ban" instead of a full national lockdown, with Chancellor Angela Merkel saying that the country would ban all gatherings of over two people, excluding those living together, in order to "reduce contact," according to CNN.
Despite a state order to avoid close contact with other, California beaches, hiking trails and parks were crowded over the weekend.
While government officials continue to call rule-breakers "selfish," "arrogant" and "insensitive" and social media users have called those ignoring social distancing measures "Covidiots," Chater told CNN that "there's a huge communication failure."
"We've been looking at China, we can also look at Korea, we can see that there are strategies that actually do work, so it's not purely theoretical," explained Chater.
While in China a heavy lockdown was implemented, in Korea, there was more freedom of movement, but there was also vigorous testing on a massive scale. "Probably a combination of those strategies is required," said Chater, according to CNN.
While more and more countries are implementing additional social distancing measures and punishments for breaking those measures, Chater urged leaders to make the measures "mandatory" in order to make sure they're effective.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to dramatically increase restrictions on movement and has drafted an order to allow no travel except for work, food, medicine and other essentials to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The restrictions, which were announced on Monday, will last for seven days from the time of approval by the government. Individuals found flouting the new restrictions, expected to be approved by ministers during a late-night conference call, will be subject to a fine.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


Tags United States China europe Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The sudden firing of Lucy Aharish from KAN By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by