The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Six dead as plane carrying coronavirus aid crashes in Somalia

He declined to speculate on the cause of the crash, but a former defense minister told Reuters he had spoken to a witness at the airfield who said it appeared to have been shot down.

By REUTERS  
MAY 4, 2020 22:14
A pilot wearing a protective mask is seen in a cargo aircraft chartered by the U.N. World Food Programme with medical supplies to help developing countries hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Liege airport, Belgium April 30, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A pilot wearing a protective mask is seen in a cargo aircraft chartered by the U.N. World Food Programme with medical supplies to help developing countries hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Liege airport, Belgium April 30, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A plane carrying aid supplies for use in the fight against the coronavirus crashed in Somalia on Monday, killing all six people on board, the Somali transport minister said.
He declined to speculate on the cause of the crash, but a former defense minister told Reuters he had spoken to a witness at the airfield who said it appeared to have been shot down.
Somalia's al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab has a presence in the area where the plane came down, although the town of Bardale, in the southern Bay region, and its airfield is secured by Somali forces and Ethiopian troops.
Six people -- the pilot, copilot, flight engineer and a trainee pilot, as well as two people working for the airline -- were onboard, Transport Minister Mohamed Salad told Reuters. Five bodies have been recovered so far, he said.
Salad said he was sending a unit to investigate, who will arrive on Tuesday, and welcomed international assistance.
State-run Somalia News Agency said the plane belonged to African Express Airways and was ferrying supplies for use in the fight against the coronavirus.
"An African (Express) Airways plane from Mogadishu flew to Baidoa and then continued its flight to Bardale town where it crashed," the agency said on its website. "It is not clear why it crashed."
Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed, Somalia's former minister of defense, told Reuters he had spoken to a witness at the airfield who said the plane had made an initial attempt to land, had to swing around again due to wildlife on the airfield, and then appeared to be shot on one wing on its second approach.
He provided pictures that showed the plane in flames, pieces of it scattered over a small area and its tail intact, and provided a passenger list with six names. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the images or confirm the names.
Ethiopia has troops in Baidoa and Bardale as part of an African Union peacekeeping mission. The spokesman for the Ethiopian army said he was unaware of the crash.
The al Shabaab insurgency was not immediately available for comment.


Tags somalia plane crash Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Banning Hezbollah: A welcome and overdue step By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
2 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
5 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by