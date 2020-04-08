Police find US mayor's wife in a bar while raiding social gatherings

Following an order by the Mayor of Alton, Illinois Brant Walker, instructing police to crack down on social gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the area - officers were surprised to find an interesting individual present during one of their raids.On Sunday, when police raided Hiram's Tavern in downtown Alton, among those at the bar was Walker's wife. Walker confirmed in a statement Monday that police informed him that they closed down the unsanctioned gathering at 1 a.m., at which time they also reported his wife at the scene, according to CNN. "My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement," Walker said in a statement on Monday. "She now faces the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals who chose to violate the 'Stay At Home' order during this incident.""I am embarrassed by this incident and apologize to the citizens of Alton for any embarrassment this incident may cause our city," the mayor added.Illinois has currently banned social gatherings outside of the home, no matter the number of people present at the time. Social distancing is also encouraged with friends and colleagues."I instructed the Police Chief to treat her as he would any citizen violating the 'Stay At Home' order and to ensure that she received no special treatment," Walker said on Monday.According to the police, they had received numerous complaints that the bar was still open on weekends - to which they decided to put a stop to."Several individuals were located inside Hiram's Tavern in an area outside public view, clearly disregarding the executive order and public pleas for compliance," the Alton Police Department said in a statement.