The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Political turmoil in Israel led Greenblatt to leave Trump administration

Jason Greenblatt said he left his position in the Trump administration because of political turbulence in Israel and the financial cost of raising an Orthodox family in the US.

By LAURA E. ADKINS/JTA  
JANUARY 24, 2020 04:03
Jason Greenblatt speaking at the Northern New Jersey Holocaust Memorial & Education Center, Jan. 14, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Jason Greenblatt speaking at the Northern New Jersey Holocaust Memorial & Education Center, Jan. 14, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(JTA) — Jason Greenblatt said he left his position as special representative for international negotiations in the Trump administration because of political turbulence in Israel — and the financial cost of raising an Orthodox family in America.
In an interview with Mishpacha Magazine, one of the most widely read haredi Orthodox weeklies, Greenblatt said he decided to leave when it seemed clear that a third round of Israeli elections in less than a year was likely.
“Once I did the math and realized that there’s an impasse and it might mean long months in which we couldn’t move forward, I felt like it was appropriate to step down,” he said. “I had already stayed longer than I’d committed to.”
Greenblatt was part of the team led by Jared Kushner, a top presidential adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, that was drafting a Middle East peace plan. That plan has never been revealed in its entirety.
Greenblatt does not plan on returning to the Trump administration, though he “hope[s] he wins again.”
Despite feeling that his service was important, it wasn’t necessarily financially or personally sustainable.
“We have six children with yeshiva tuitions and the relevant expenses, and for the last three years, we were cutting into savings significantly,” he told Mishpacha. “Naomi and the children were packing up and driving up to D.C. almost every Shabbos. I couldn’t often get away. It was a crazy lifestyle. They were amazing years, but it wasn’t family life.”
Greenblatt also is not planning on returning to his plush job as a top lawyer in the Trump Organization anytime soon.
“If the president isn’t there, the big deals aren’t happening and I’m not needed,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean he’s going to be writing a tell-all.
“I have no bombshell revelations,” Greenblatt said. “I have tremendous respect for President Trump and his family, and I try hard not to speak lashon hara [evil speech] and to avoid rechilus [gossip]. I try to be a mensch.”


Tags United States Jason Greenblatt Middle East peace plan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The survivors of the Holocaust matter By JPOST EDITORIAL
'Deal of the Century?' Netanyahu just got the gift of the century - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Holocaust remembrance beyond the photo opportunity By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Do not annex the Jordan Valley By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gantz's stammering stance and Netanyahu's mudslinging By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by