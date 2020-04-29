The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Pompeo: US still worried about China's labs amid coronavirus pandemic

"I can tell you there were real concerns about the labs inside of China," Pompeo said.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 29, 2020 16:41
Secretary Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Secretary Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States remains worried about laboratories in China and the world needs to get to the bottom of how the novel coronavirus began there.
The United States and China have traded insults and accusations during the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 200,000 people around the world and brought the global economy to a crawl.
US President Donald Trump said on April 15 that his government was investigating whether the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged. Those claims have no basis in fact, the head of the lab told Reuters on Tuesday.
"I can tell you there were real concerns about the labs inside of China," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News. "I'm still concerned that the Chinese Communist Party is not telling us about all of what's taking place in all of the labs."
A Washington Post opinion column this month said the US State Department in 2018 warned in diplomatic cables about safety and management weaknesses at a Wuhan laboratory.
Pompeo said Chinese authorities are continuing to withhold information about the virus and will not allow US experts access.
"In spite of our best efforts to get experts on the ground, they continue to try and hide and obfuscate. That's wrong, it continues to pose a threat to the world and we all need to get to the bottom of what actually happened here," he told Fox.
Most scientists now say the new coronavirus originated in wildlife, with bats and pangolins identified as possible host species.
Yuan Zhiming, a director at the Wuhan Institute of Virology also rejected theories that the lab had accidentally released a coronavirus it had harvested from bats for research purposes.


