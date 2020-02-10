The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Pope trip to Malta in May to spotlight migrants' plight

The Vatican said on Monday the pope will visit the country, which lies between Sicily and North Africa, on May 31.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 12:27
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square, after the closing of a four-day meeting on the global sexual abuse crisis, at the Vatican, February 24, 2019 (photo credit: REMO CASILLI/ REUTERS)
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square, after the closing of a four-day meeting on the global sexual abuse crisis, at the Vatican, February 24, 2019
(photo credit: REMO CASILLI/ REUTERS)
Pope Francis will make the first trip by a pontiff in 10 years to the tiny Mediterranean island nation of Malta in May, where he is expected to defend the rights of migrants trying to reach Europe.
The Vatican said on Monday the pope will visit the country, which lies between Sicily and North Africa, on May 31.
Malta has been at the center of several disputes with Italy and other European nations over which one should take migrants rescued in the Mediterranean by ships from non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
Like Italy, it has sometimes closed its ports to humanitarian ships that have rescued migrants, saying they should be shared among EU nations.
The pope, who has made defense of migrants a major part of his papacy and has often called the Mediterranean a cemetery, has criticized the closing of ports.
Politically, the island is still reeling from the killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bombing in 2017. Francis may pay tribute to her, according to a Vatican source.
Malta is important in the history of Christianity because a ship carrying St. Paul to Rome was shipwrecked there in about the year 60 AD while he was being taken to Rome.
Francis's trip to Malta is also seen as a tribute to its archbishop Charles Scicluna, who is the Vatican's most experienced sexual abuse investigator.
Scicluna's investigations have led to the defrocking of some of the Church's most notorious pedophiles in Mexico, Chile and other countries.
Scicluna has also been in the front line in the defense of migrants, sometimes criticizing government policies. In 2017 he visited the Phoenix, one of the NGO-run rescue ships plying the waters of the southern Mediterranean to save migrants from drowning.
Former pope Benedict XVI visited Malta in 2010 and Pope John Paul II went there in 1990 and 2001.
The trip will be Francis's first outside Italy this year. He is expected to visit Indonesia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea in September, according to diplomatic sources.


Tags Pope Pope Francis vatican
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Celebrating Tu Bishvat, New Year for the trees By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Why doesn’t Israel have a 911 system? By ELI BEER
Nimrod Goren Gas forum a diplomatic opportunity for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by