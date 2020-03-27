Prince Harry and Bon Jovi release charity single in honor of veterans

Prince Harry has teamed up with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Choir to drop his first single: a charity track released in support of veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. "Unbroken" was released by Bon Jovi four months ago as his personal tribute to veterans. Both of the singer's parents served in the US Marine Corps. However, he has now re-recorded the song with twelve members the Invictus Choir at London's iconic Abbey Road studios, for release on Friday, March 27. final appointments as a member of Britain's Royal Family. “He was wonderful when he came to see us. He gave us all a big hug,” said Caroline Beazley, a member of the choir who was shot while serving with Britain’s armed forces in Belfast in 1994.“I was injured a number of years ago and I hid away for a long number of years for various reasons,” she told Reuters. “Being part of the choir for me ... It’s about just being part of a group of people that kind of get you and understand you.” Another member of the choir, Sarah Warner, who was seriously injured in 2009 while on deployment in Afghanitan, said that she hoped the song would be a light for people during the coronavirus outbreak. "We hope the single will touch many hearts and be a light during this troubling time for so many people around the world. It just feels like it is so important," she said, according to the Evening Standard."In life you never know what might open up or what is going to happen," she added. "This is a very good example. There we were in Abbey Road Studios and we were singing Unbroken. Then, a month later, here we are."The famous pair released a trailer video on Harry's Instagram page in February, featuring a mocked up exchange between the two in which Harry said he was "just livin' on a prayer," a nod to Bon Jovi's most famous track.Harry, who is himself an army veteran, dropped by the studios to watch the recording take place in one of his
Proceeds from sales of the single will go toward the Invictus Games Foundation which runs the Invictus Games, an sporting event set up by Prince Harry to support wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel.
