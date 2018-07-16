July 16 2018
|
Av, 4, 5778
|
Putin: Trump 'paid particular attention' to Israel's security at summit

The leaders of the two countries said Russia and the United States are working together to ensure Israel's security.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 16, 2018 19:36
1 minute read.
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. (photo credit: GRIGORY DUKOR / REUTERS)

 
Russia and the United States are working together to ensure Israel's security with regards to the advancement of the Syrian regime against rebels near the Golan Heights, US President Donald Trump said to reporters after a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Trump "paid particular attention" to Israel's security during the summit, the Russian leader said at a joint press conference after the summit Monday.

Russian cooperation with Israel is a "great thing" Trump said.

"As far as Syria is concerned the task of establishing peace and reconciliation in this country could be the first showcase example of successful joint work," the US leader said.

Putin also said Washington knows the Kremlin's position on the Iran nuclear deal, from which Trump withdrew last year.

"We can do something to help people of Syria head in some form of shelter... both of us would be very interested in doing that," Trump said. "We also discussed at length the crisis in Syria. Cooperation between our countries has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives."

Putin said he agrees with Trump that the two countries's armies are working successfully in Syria.

"As far as Syria is concerned the task of establishing peace and reconciliation in this country could be the first showcase example of successful joint work," Putin said.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Russia's Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov (L) welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin
July 16, 2018
Trump-Putin summit could pave way to Mideast war, or avert it

By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE

