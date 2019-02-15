Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross nominated for NAACP Image Awards

Director Spike Lee poses at the premiere for "BlacKkKlansman" in Beverly Hills, California, U.S.(August 8, 2018)..
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The NAACP Image Awards are an annual celebration of the accomplishments of people of color in film, television, music and literature. First presented in 1968, the ceremony is celebrating 50th anniversary this year, on March 30.
Announced on Feb. 13th, here are the nominees who are also Jewish, or have a Jewish connection.
“BlacKkKlansman,” the Spike Lee film that deals with anti-Semitism
in addition to anti-black racism, is up for seven awards, including for best film, ensemble cast, writing, and directing. Lee recently told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency
that the Jewish character of Flip Zimmerman made “this a better story to tell.”
Jussie Smollett
, the actor who recently was the victim of a violent hate crime
, is nominated in the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series category for his role as Jamal Lyon on the Fox drama “Empire.”
Tracee Ellis Ross
is nominated as outstanding actress in a comedy series for her role in the ABC sitcom “Black-ish.” She has won before in this category — for the last four years straight.
Rashida Jones
‘s film “Quincy” about her father, music icon Quincy Jones, received two nominations, including a nod for Rashida’s directing.
“RBG,” the documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is nominated for outstanding documentary.
“Saturday Night Live,” created and run by the Canadian-Jewish producer Lorne Michaels, was nominated for best variety show.
See the full list of nominees here
.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>