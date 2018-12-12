Report: Strasbourg residents in hiding, 'scared and locked in their homes'

X
Strasbourg residents remain in hiding following the shooting attack that killed three people and wounded a dozen others in a Christmas market on Tuesday evening, Army Radio reported Wednesday.
"Apart from the media, there is no one here — everyone is scared and locked in their homes," Strasbourg resident Mendy Amram told the Army Radio.
"The police warned residents not the leave the area," he said.
Rabbi Avraham Weil, the Rabbi of Strasbourgh, told Army Radio that the Jewish community "will have to make significant decisions about how we act as a community" in the wake of the attack.
The assailant, the 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt fled the scene after opening fire on a popular Christmas's market in the city's old quarter. Chekatt was on a French intelligence service's terrorism watch-list,
Following the attack, unauthorized vehicles were banned from surrounding streets and checkpoints were set up on bridges and access points to search pedestrians' bags.
