Reuven Rivlin address 150 members of the Christian media - Watch





The summit, organized by the Government Press Office, brought 150 Christian members of the media to Israel. Participants come from 30 countries. President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlinl is addressing the Christian Media Summit on Tuesday.The summit, organized by the Government Press Office, brought 150 Christian members of the media to Israel. Participants come from 30 countries.



Ahead of the president's remarks, GPO director Nitzan Chen, will speak. His talk will be followed by a blessing by Ward Simpson, president and CEO of God TV, the recitation of the "prayer for the peace of the State of Israel" and a song.





The topic of the summit is, “Between Jerusalem and the Golan: International Recognition." Participants are visiting the Golan Heights and talking with the people who live there, as well as learning about the strategic implications of the area.



Rivlin's talk is being held at the President's House.



Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the same group. His talk focused on Israel's commitment to keeping Iran from entrenching itself militarily on its borders. He said that if it were not for Israel, Tehran would already possess nuclear weapons. The topic of the summit is, “Between Jerusalem and the Golan: International Recognition." Participants are visiting the Golan Heights and talking with the people who live there, as well as learning about the strategic implications of the area.Rivlin's talk is being held at the President's House.Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the same group. His talk focused on Israel's commitment to keeping Iran from entrenching itself militarily on its borders. He said that if it were not for Israel, Tehran would already possess nuclear weapons.

“We have one main goal and that is to make sure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons and that its march toward an empire and conquest has stopped,” Netanyahu told a crowd at an event held at the Friends of Zion Museum’s new media center. Netanyahu hung a mezuzah on the door of the center at the start of the ceremony.

He noted that President Donald Trump’s “maximum economic pressure on Iran” is having an effect. “We can see that,” he said, adding that “If Israel was not here, Iran would already have nuclear weapons.”

