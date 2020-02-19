The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand

Harry and Meghan use the "Sussex Royal" brand extensively.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 12:21
IN HAPPIER TIMES, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pose for a picture in London. (photo credit: JOHN STILLWELL / POOL / VIA REUTERS)
IN HAPPIER TIMES, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pose for a picture in London.
(photo credit: JOHN STILLWELL / POOL / VIA REUTERS)
The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word "royal" in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada.
Harry, Queen Elizabeth grandson, and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, agreed with the queen last month that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out "a progressive new role" which they hope to finance themselves.
"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal’, in this context, needed to be reviewed," a royal source said.
"Discussions are still ongoing," the source said.
Harry and Meghan use the "Sussex Royal" brand extensively.
Their website is named sussexroyal.com and they applied to trademark the phrases Sussex Royal and Sussex Royal Foundation for use on books, stationery, clothing such as pajamas and socks, charity campaigns and the provision of training, sport and social care.
"As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter - planning has been well under way around the launch of their new non-profit organization. Details will be shared in due course," the royal source said.
Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties in a deal with the queen, saying there was no other option if he his wife Meghan were to seek an independent future away from stifling media intrusion.
Under the arrangement, Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they begin a new life split between Britain and North America, where they will spend the majority of their time.


Tags Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Family
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by