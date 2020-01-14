The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at center of Trump impeachment

California-based Area 1 Security identified the hacking of Burisma and linked it to Russia's Main Directorate of Military Intelligence, or GRU.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 14, 2020 07:43
Cyber hacking (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cyber hacking (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
WASHINGTON - Russian military hackers tried to steal emails from the Ukrainian energy firm where Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, had a seat on the board, a US cybersecurity firm said on Monday.
Energy company Burisma Holdings Ltd was at the center of attempts by US President Donald Trump last July to pressure Ukrainian authorities to announce an investigation into the Bidens for purported corruption, an effort that has led to the Republican being impeached by the US House of Representatives on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
California-based Area 1 Security identified the hacking of Burisma and linked it to Russia's Main Directorate of Military Intelligence, or GRU. The same hacking group, known as "Fancy Bear" by cybersecurity researchers, breached the Democratic National Committee in 2016 in what US investigators described as part of an operation to disrupt that year's election.
"You can see this attack really is starting to parallel with what we saw in 2016," Oren Falkowitz, Area 1's chief executive, said in an interview.
The Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Officials at the US National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security declined to comment.
Burisma did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A source close to Burisma told Reuters the company's website had been subject to multiple break-in attempts over the past six months but did not provide further details.
What data the hackers were looking to steal is not clear, Area 1 said. Breaching Burisma could yield communications from, to, or about Hunter Biden, who served as a director between 2014 and 2019. A leak of stolen data could potentially affect the impeachment process and US electoral contest.
Area 1 said it became aware of the Russian targeting of Burisma after its email security scanning product found suspicious evidence online, including "decoy domains" - websites designed to imitate legitimate email services used by Burisma's subsidiaries.
Publicly available domain registration records examined by Reuters show that the hackers created the decoy domains between Nov. 11, the day before US Democrats began their first public impeachment hearings, and Dec. 3, the day before the House Judiciary Committee took up the issue.
The records show that the same people also registered fake domains for a Ukrainian media company, named Kvartal 95, in March and April 2019. Kvartal 95 was founded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and multiple employees of the station have since joined his administration.
Kvartal 95 and representatives for Zelenskiy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Area 1's report said it discovered the GRU had targeted two subsidiaries of Burisma, KUB Gas LLC and Esko Pivnich, as well as CUB Energy Inc, which was affiliated with the firm, using lookalike domains intended to trick employees into providing their email passwords.
Burisma and its subsidiaries share the same email server, Area 1 said, meaning a breach at any of the companies could expose them all.
The report gave a limited indication of how Area 1 determined that the lookalike domains were the work of the GRU, pointing mainly to similarities in how the hackers had previously set their digital traps. Area 1 co-founder Blake Darche said unpublished data gathered by his firm linked the operation to a specific officer in Moscow, whose identity he was unable to establish.
But Darch said "we are 100 percent certain" that the GRU was behind the hacking.
An outside researcher, Kyle Ehmke of Virginia-based cybersecurity firm ThreatConnect, who reviewed the malicious domains flagged by Area 1, said based on the information he had seen, he believed "with moderate confidence" that the websites were devised by the GRU.
Ehmke said that the hacking operation against Burisma used tools and methods consistent with Russian hackers associated with the GRU, but that a complete picture was lacking.
Russian spies have routinely targeted Ukrainian energy firms with cyberattacks since Russia threw its weight behind a separatist takeover in eastern Ukraine in 2014.
Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden, did not comment directly on the hack but said in an email: "Any American president who had not repeatedly encouraged foreign interventions of this kind would immediately condemn this attack on the sovereignty of our elections."
US intelligence officials have issued warnings that Russia is working to intervene in the November 2020 election. Trump is seeking reelection and Biden is a potential opponent out of a dozen Democrats seeking their party's nomination.
Trump denies he did anything wrong by asking Ukrainian officials to investigate Hunter Biden's relationship with Burisma. There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens, who reject Trump's allegations of graft, and officials in his administration have rebuked his claims about them.


Tags joe biden Donald Trump Russian hackers impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Political parties are better together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach The myth of Jewish privilege and intellectual superiority By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by