The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Russian pranksters claim they duped Prince Harry into criticizing Trump

Asked if the recordings were genuine, Buckingham Palace said it was making no comment on the hoax.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 11, 2020 14:29
IN HAPPIER TIMES, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pose for a picture in London. (photo credit: JOHN STILLWELL / POOL / VIA REUTERS)
IN HAPPIER TIMES, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pose for a picture in London.
(photo credit: JOHN STILLWELL / POOL / VIA REUTERS)
Russian pranksters say they duped Britain's Prince Harry into saying his new life outside the royal family is "much better" and that US President Donald Trump has "blood on his hands" over climate change.
Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the recordings, made by the two well-known Russian hoaxers, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, which have been published in Britain's Sun newspaper and extracts put on YouTube.
Asked if the recordings were genuine, Buckingham Palace said it was making no comment on the hoax.
In the calls, the pranksters pretended to be Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, the Sun said, although it was not exactly clear how they had fooled the prince.
However, the voice on the audio does appear to be that of the 35-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth, who talks passionately about the global environmental crisis.
"Unfortunately the world is being led by some very sick people," he said in clips published on YouTube.
"I don't mind saying this to you guys, I think the mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry so big in America, he has blood on his hands."
Talking about how change could be brought about quickly, he said: "If Donald Trump can become President of the United States of America, then anything’s possible, right?"
On Monday, Harry and Meghan, 38, bowed out from their official royal roles to set off on a new career path in North America which they will finance themselves without using their HRH titles - His or Her Royal Highness, or using "royal" in their branding.
Talking about their exit, the Sun reported Harry had said "this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son."
"I think it's much better (than royal life). You forget, I was in the military for 10 years, so I'm more normal than my family would like to believe," the paper quoted him as saying.
The two Russians have duped a host of well-known figures in the past and Kuznetsov told Reuters the first call was made on Dec. 31 last year and the second on Jan. 22. He declined to elaborate on them saying they had given the rights of the audio to British media.


Tags Russia Donald Trump Prince Harry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rivlin’s time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
5 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by