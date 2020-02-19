The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Saudi Arabia Launches Art Expo in Desert Oasis to Boost Tourism

Desert X AlUla features massive site-specific installations from local and international contemporary artists

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 05:45
Rashed AlShashai, A Concise Passage, installation view at Desert X AlUla. (photo credit: LANCE GERBER/ COURTESY OF THE ARTIST AND DESERT X ALULA)
Rashed AlShashai, A Concise Passage, installation view at Desert X AlUla.
(photo credit: LANCE GERBER/ COURTESY OF THE ARTIST AND DESERT X ALULA)
Saudi Arabia has launched a large-scale contemporary art exhibition in the heart of AlUla, a scenic desert oasis, in an effort to revivify its image and boost tourism.
Desert X AlUla, on view until March 7, is the first site-responsive art show of its kind to take place in the kingdom and features 14 massive installations by local and international artists from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Lebanon, and Denmark. Organized jointly by Desert X and the Royal Commission of AlUla (RCU), the government-funded art show was co-curated by Saudi curators Raneem Farsi and Aya Alireza in tandem with Desert X’s artistic director, Neville Wakefield.
Perched atop a large rock, an electric blue sculpted figure of a woman seated in a meditative pose gazes out over the desert landscape of AlUla, her expression serene.
Created by American artist Lita Albuquerque, the sculpture is titled NAJMA (She Placed One Thousand Suns on the Transparent Overlays of Space) and is part of a body of work she has been focusing on since 2012. According to Albuquerque, the female figure represents a fictional 25th-century astronaut named Elyseria who travels to Earth to spread interstellar consciousness.
“Now in 2020 she is here in AlUla, Saudi Arabia sitting on top of a boulder at the end of a Valley facing east,” Albuquerque told The Media Line. “Her arms are outstretched gifting the valley with the birth of Astronomy.”
Albuquerque, who was invited by Wakefield to participate in the show, has exhibited her work in deserts around the world, most notably the Mohave, Sahara, Antarctica and the salt flats of Bolivia. Desert X AlUla marks her first time visiting Saudi Arabia.
According to the Santa Monica-based artist, NAJMA might be the first representational sculpture of a woman to be exhibited in Saudi Arabia in over 1,000 years. Islam generally forbids figurative art, especially representations of the human figure.
“Many people on both sides expressed concern that the focal piece was a female, and in addition, this was the only representational work in the exhibit. However the Royal Commission for AlUla gave their permission,” Albuquerque revealed.
Other American artists taking part in the Saudi exhbibit include Gisela Colon, based in Los Angeles; Sherin Guirguis, based in LA; and Wael Shawky, based in Philadelphia and Alexandria, Egypt.
“The exhibition takes its cues from the extraordinary landscape and historical significance of AlUla,” a spokesperson for the exhibition told The Media Line. “Serving as a crossroads between three continents and a gateway between East and West, AlUla was built from successive civilizations and for millennia was a place for cultural exchange.”
The spokesperson emphasized that the event marks a watershed moment for Saudi Arabia and AlUla, which is attempting to “revive this cultural legacy and add new layers to the destination’s future as an open living museum that inspires creativity.
“Artists were invited to visit AlUla to engage with its environmental conditions, historical context and surrounding communities,” the spokesperson explained.
News of the exhibition was not without controversy, however. When the Desert X organization – which also produces a biennial art show in California’s Coachella Valley – announced its collaboration with the Saudi government last year, the decision was met with concern from some artists and critics. Prominent Los Angeles-based artist Ed Ruscha resigned from Desert X’s board in protest of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and told the Desert Sun at the time that bringing the art show to the kingdom is “like inviting Hitler to a tea party."
Nevertheless, the Saudi government is hoping that events such as Desert X AlUla will draw attention to the region’s rich cultural heritage and eventually become a boon for tourism. Located in Northwestern Saudi Arabia, AlUla is an ancient oasis valley that famously houses the kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, a 2,000-year-old Nabataean walled city packed with mud-brick and stone houses. The site is at the forefront of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative, a plan aimed at modernizing the country by diversifying its economy and reducing its reliance on oil.
Officials hope some two million tourists will visit the site annually by 2035.


Tags culture saudi arabia Mohammed bin Salman art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by